Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BERKEY, Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Age 91) Geraldine M. "Gerry" Berkey, 91, passed away in Spokane, Washington on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00am, Thursday, April 18th in Coffelt's Funeral Chapel, Sandpoint, Idaho. Pastor Irene Anderson will be officiating, with O.E.S. rites. There will be a catered lunch/reception at the Ponderay Events Center Following the celebration. Inurnment will be later in the Hope Cemetery family plot. Calling hours will be from 2pm until 5pm on Wednesday, April 17th, in the funeral home. Gerry was born in Chaseley, North Dakota on December 2, 1927, the daughter of George Simpson and Ruth Anna Austin. She joined the Juvenile Grange when she was 12 and at the age of 18 joined the Subordinate Grange. She graduated from high school in Thompson Falls, Montana. On December 3, 1949 she married Orville Berkey in Thompson Falls, Montana. She joined the Carnation Rebekah Lodge #195 in 1951., in Coeur d"Alene, ID. She would make her home in Hope and Clark Fork, ID prior to moving to Spokane to be closer to family. Gerry joined the Order of the Eastern Star on April 16 1955 and would remain active for 64 years. She served as Worth Matron for Martha Chapter #34, in Sandpoint and for Mt. Silcox #111 which later combined with Kathryn C. C. Johnson #132 in Hot Springs, MT. She was honored to serve as the Worthy Grand Matron, for the State of Idaho 1987 1988. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, and Ladies of the Oriental Shrine, of the Malac Temple both in Lewiston, ID. She sold Tupperware Products for 36 years and was a manager for the company. She was active in the Hope/Clark Fork Homemakers, serving as president for many years. In the 1960s Gerry was a 4-H sewing leader. Gerry is survived by her daughters Carolyn Roche in Corona, CA; Yvette (Rob) White, in Spokane; her grandchildren Jennifer Berkey in Sandpoint; Shawn T. (Sarah) Berkey in Arlington, WA; Laurel White in Spokane; Lisa (Bart) Sanborn in Spokane; Yvonne (Chris) Cluever in Spokane; and Ashley (Jeff) Shyu in Norelco, CA; great-grandchildren Samantha, Micah, Jackson, Jameson, Jonathan, Ashlynn, Charlotte, Arden and Garrett; her brother Lloyd (Pat) Austin in Trout Creek, MT; her sisters Marjorie Rawlinson in Trout Creek, MT; Delilah Ginther in Salem, Oregon and Lutretia Sorenson in Trout Creek, MT; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville, her daughter Yvonne Berkey, her son Douglas and her sister Opal Austin. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Gerry, at

BERKEY, Geraldine M. "Gerry" (Age 91) Geraldine M. "Gerry" Berkey, 91, passed away in Spokane, Washington on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00am, Thursday, April 18th in Coffelt's Funeral Chapel, Sandpoint, Idaho. Pastor Irene Anderson will be officiating, with O.E.S. rites. There will be a catered lunch/reception at the Ponderay Events Center Following the celebration. Inurnment will be later in the Hope Cemetery family plot. Calling hours will be from 2pm until 5pm on Wednesday, April 17th, in the funeral home. Gerry was born in Chaseley, North Dakota on December 2, 1927, the daughter of George Simpson and Ruth Anna Austin. She joined the Juvenile Grange when she was 12 and at the age of 18 joined the Subordinate Grange. She graduated from high school in Thompson Falls, Montana. On December 3, 1949 she married Orville Berkey in Thompson Falls, Montana. She joined the Carnation Rebekah Lodge #195 in 1951., in Coeur d"Alene, ID. She would make her home in Hope and Clark Fork, ID prior to moving to Spokane to be closer to family. Gerry joined the Order of the Eastern Star on April 16 1955 and would remain active for 64 years. She served as Worth Matron for Martha Chapter #34, in Sandpoint and for Mt. Silcox #111 which later combined with Kathryn C. C. Johnson #132 in Hot Springs, MT. She was honored to serve as the Worthy Grand Matron, for the State of Idaho 1987 1988. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, and Ladies of the Oriental Shrine, of the Malac Temple both in Lewiston, ID. She sold Tupperware Products for 36 years and was a manager for the company. She was active in the Hope/Clark Fork Homemakers, serving as president for many years. In the 1960s Gerry was a 4-H sewing leader. Gerry is survived by her daughters Carolyn Roche in Corona, CA; Yvette (Rob) White, in Spokane; her grandchildren Jennifer Berkey in Sandpoint; Shawn T. (Sarah) Berkey in Arlington, WA; Laurel White in Spokane; Lisa (Bart) Sanborn in Spokane; Yvonne (Chris) Cluever in Spokane; and Ashley (Jeff) Shyu in Norelco, CA; great-grandchildren Samantha, Micah, Jackson, Jameson, Jonathan, Ashlynn, Charlotte, Arden and Garrett; her brother Lloyd (Pat) Austin in Trout Creek, MT; her sisters Marjorie Rawlinson in Trout Creek, MT; Delilah Ginther in Salem, Oregon and Lutretia Sorenson in Trout Creek, MT; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville, her daughter Yvonne Berkey, her son Douglas and her sister Opal Austin. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Gerry, at www.coffeltfuneral.com . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to COFFELT FUNERAL SERVICE. Funeral Home Coffelt Funeral Service - Sandpoint

109 N. Division Ave. P.O. Box 949

Sandpoint , ID 83864

(208) 263-3133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close