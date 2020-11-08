CREECH, Geraldine M. "Jeri" (Age 85) Geraldine "Jeri" Creech of Deer Park passed away of natural causes on April 2, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Jeri was born on October 7, 1934 to Calvin and Rose (Sheldon) White of Seattle, WA. She graduated from Holy Names Academy Catholic School, Seattle in 1952. Jeri married Tom Stepanian in 1954 and they had one daughter, Jacquie. In 1974 Jeri married Robert Creech and they moved to Deer Park. They maintained homes in both Las Vegas and Deer Park for many years, until retiring in Deer Park. Robert passed away in 2013. Jeri was an accomplished accountant in her professional life and retired as a manager for the office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She was a known animal lover who cared for many pets. Her friends will most definitely remember her talking parrot "Charlie". Jeri was an avid reader and enjoyed classic novels, fiction and romance. Jeri was also an active member of St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church in Deer Park and held her fellow parishioners in high regard. She said they were her church family. Jeri was very grateful to all the Eucharistic Ministers who faithfully brought her communion every week. Jeri will be missed my many friends and family, most especially her best friend Marcine, Tina, and the Miller family including Parker Jo (7) who said "I will see her again in heaven - but not for a long time". She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacquie and Vatche Chorbajian, three grandsons Alain (Cat), David and Johnny Chorbajian and great-granddaughter Charlotte Chorbajian. Jeri's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Spokane, Wind River Assisted Living and Comfort Keepers who took such good care of her and treated her like family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 East 6th Street #749, Deer Park, WA 99006. You may follow the livestream Mass online at (https://www.facebook.com/st.mary.presentation
) An inurnment will follow immediately after the Mass in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations may be made to the church and/or cemetery (www.stmarypresentationcc.org
).