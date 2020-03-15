Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Mary Gage GAMA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GAMA, Geraldine Mary Gage (Age 93) November 2, 1926 - January 5, 2020 Geraldine Mary Gage Gama passed away on January 5, 2020 at age 93 in Ojai, California. She was born in Spokane, Washington on November 2, 1926. Gerry grew up in Spokane and attended local schools, graduating from North Central High School in 1944. After graduation she immediately entered the Cadet Nursing program and trained at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane and the Veteran's hospital in Palo Alto, California. She would go on to have a forty year career as a registered nurse working in hospitals and doctors' office in both Spokane and in San Jose, California. She married Joseph Gama in 1947 and they had two daughters together. They were married for 46 years until his passing. Gerry was very outgoing and always enjoyed a fun social life with family and friends. At age 90 she sold her home in San Jose and moved to Ojai California to live with her eldest daughter. During her long life Gerry was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and was looked upon by many as a role model for how to live an upstanding and active life with strength, intelligence and cheerfulness. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Gama Farr, grandchildren Nathaniel Farr (Karen), Lisa Pierson Gessner (Matt), Richard Farr, Gregory Farr and Laura Pierson and great grandchildren Joseph Farr, Zariah Farr and Ella Gessner, as well as six nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Wendell Gage, mother Edith Arbor Gage, husband Joseph R. Gama, daughter Claudia Gama Pierson, sisters Winifred Carosella and Patricia Scher and four nephews. Gerry wished to be buried next to her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose where her graveside service will be held at a later date.

GAMA, Geraldine Mary Gage (Age 93) November 2, 1926 - January 5, 2020 Geraldine Mary Gage Gama passed away on January 5, 2020 at age 93 in Ojai, California. She was born in Spokane, Washington on November 2, 1926. Gerry grew up in Spokane and attended local schools, graduating from North Central High School in 1944. After graduation she immediately entered the Cadet Nursing program and trained at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane and the Veteran's hospital in Palo Alto, California. She would go on to have a forty year career as a registered nurse working in hospitals and doctors' office in both Spokane and in San Jose, California. She married Joseph Gama in 1947 and they had two daughters together. They were married for 46 years until his passing. Gerry was very outgoing and always enjoyed a fun social life with family and friends. At age 90 she sold her home in San Jose and moved to Ojai California to live with her eldest daughter. During her long life Gerry was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and was looked upon by many as a role model for how to live an upstanding and active life with strength, intelligence and cheerfulness. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Gama Farr, grandchildren Nathaniel Farr (Karen), Lisa Pierson Gessner (Matt), Richard Farr, Gregory Farr and Laura Pierson and great grandchildren Joseph Farr, Zariah Farr and Ella Gessner, as well as six nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Wendell Gage, mother Edith Arbor Gage, husband Joseph R. Gama, daughter Claudia Gama Pierson, sisters Winifred Carosella and Patricia Scher and four nephews. Gerry wished to be buried next to her husband at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose where her graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close