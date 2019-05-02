Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Gerry" SULLIVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SULLIVAN, Geraldine "Gerry" It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts that the family of Geraldine (Gerry) Sullivan, a treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and friend has passed away at the age of 90. She has now joined with her beloved high school sweetheart Walter, who she fondly remembered as the greatest husband and father of all time, and her dearly loved daughter Lynette who she missed every day. Born January 20, 1929 in Butte, Montana she was the eldest daughter to Wally and Hazel Sullivan. She attended and graduated from Butte Central Catholic School. She married the love of her life on February 4, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Church, after he returned home from serving in Japan. They raised five children in Butte, having four daughters followed by a son. In 1966, the family decided to relocate to Spokane to operate Sullivan Valve and Engineering, one of many companies owned by Walter's father. A devoted wife, mother, wonderful homemaker, and an extremely caring person, Mom always made our home a welcomed place for everybody. Her family was very important to her and we always came first. Each of us has wonderful memories of our fun times together. Well loved by her family and friends, Mom lived life selflessly with strength, joy, grace, care for others, and dedication to her family. We will miss you Mom! You were the best! We are all so proud to have had you as our Mother. Your light has gone out but will shine in our hearts forever. Preceded in death by her husband Walter, daughter Lynette, and parents Wally and Hazel. She is survived by her two sisters Noralee Driscoll and Georgeann Mauney; daughters Cathy Jones (Terry), Marissa Sullivan-Hein (Rich), Sharlene Gibson (Gary); and son Tim Sullivan (Kari.) Grandchildren include Shanna Pau, Ty Jones, Kyle McNicol, Brain Emery, and Sydney and Nicolas Sullivan. Great-grandchildren are Stefano Pau, Tia Pau, Jalon Louie Bryant, and Riley Emery. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of VNA and Horizon Hospice who helped ease her way on her journey home. Our deepest gratitude goes to Mom's caregiver Natalia, who was such a blessing in Mom's life and in ours. She provided love, compassion, dedication, and support to all of us. Natalia you were Mom's angel on earth and we thank you so much for everything you did. Mom My mind still talks to you, My heart still looks for you, My soul knows you are at peace. Graveside service will be held at Pines Cemetery, May 3rd at 2:30.

SULLIVAN, Geraldine "Gerry" It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts that the family of Geraldine (Gerry) Sullivan, a treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and friend has passed away at the age of 90. She has now joined with her beloved high school sweetheart Walter, who she fondly remembered as the greatest husband and father of all time, and her dearly loved daughter Lynette who she missed every day. Born January 20, 1929 in Butte, Montana she was the eldest daughter to Wally and Hazel Sullivan. She attended and graduated from Butte Central Catholic School. She married the love of her life on February 4, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Church, after he returned home from serving in Japan. They raised five children in Butte, having four daughters followed by a son. In 1966, the family decided to relocate to Spokane to operate Sullivan Valve and Engineering, one of many companies owned by Walter's father. A devoted wife, mother, wonderful homemaker, and an extremely caring person, Mom always made our home a welcomed place for everybody. Her family was very important to her and we always came first. Each of us has wonderful memories of our fun times together. Well loved by her family and friends, Mom lived life selflessly with strength, joy, grace, care for others, and dedication to her family. We will miss you Mom! You were the best! We are all so proud to have had you as our Mother. Your light has gone out but will shine in our hearts forever. Preceded in death by her husband Walter, daughter Lynette, and parents Wally and Hazel. She is survived by her two sisters Noralee Driscoll and Georgeann Mauney; daughters Cathy Jones (Terry), Marissa Sullivan-Hein (Rich), Sharlene Gibson (Gary); and son Tim Sullivan (Kari.) Grandchildren include Shanna Pau, Ty Jones, Kyle McNicol, Brain Emery, and Sydney and Nicolas Sullivan. Great-grandchildren are Stefano Pau, Tia Pau, Jalon Louie Bryant, and Riley Emery. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of VNA and Horizon Hospice who helped ease her way on her journey home. Our deepest gratitude goes to Mom's caregiver Natalia, who was such a blessing in Mom's life and in ours. She provided love, compassion, dedication, and support to all of us. Natalia you were Mom's angel on earth and we thank you so much for everything you did. Mom My mind still talks to you, My heart still looks for you, My soul knows you are at peace. Graveside service will be held at Pines Cemetery, May 3rd at 2:30. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close