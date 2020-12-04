1/2
Gernice LaVelle ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Bernice LaVelle (Age 87) Bernice LaVelle Roberts of Spokane Valley, age 87 passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Bernice was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, a longtime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority being named "Girl of the Year" several times. She was co-founder and owner of Power Transport Inc., of Spokane with her husband Richard (Lon) Roberts. Bernice's talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished seamstress, crafter, gardener, and loved to entertain. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and good friend to many. She enjoyed traveling the US and taking cruises with her husband Lonnie. Preceded in death by her parents, Forest Hardman and Lucille Pierce Hardman, husband Richard Lon Roberts, and her sons Ronald Hill, and Emmett Roberts. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Salerno (Jon), son Scott Hill (Cindy), son Jesse Roberts (Karen), and daughter Dallas Roberts and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, with Pastor Jaynan Clark officiating. Interment at 2:00 pm at Riverside Mausoleum. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks for the wonderful assistance and care provided by Elizabeth at Bella Vue Family Care and Hospice of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
DEC
5
Interment
02:00 PM
Riverside Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
