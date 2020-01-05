Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry WILKERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILKERSON, Gerry (Age 82) January 26, 1937 - December 31, 2019 Gerry Wilkerson passed away peacefully the morning of December 31st, 2019. All of her children, grand-children and great-grand-children were able to be with her and say goodbye before she passed. Gerry was born in London, England in 1937. London is also where she met the love of her life, Bob, in 1952. They married in 1954 and remained married until Bob's death in 1999. Gerry had a passion for animals of all kinds, especially her Bassets. Mom had a wonderful group of close friends (you know who you are) that she loved to spend time with and engage in 'chin-wags'. We want to thank you so much for loving mom. Gerry is survived by her son, Jon (Kathy) Wilkerson, grandchildren, Jennifer (R.J. Del Mese) Blake, Heather Wilkerson, Andrew (Mary) Wilkerson and her 7.75 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Tyson Blake, Jack, Halle, Cole and soon to be baby Del Mese, Logan and Scarlett Wilkerson. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

WILKERSON, Gerry (Age 82) January 26, 1937 - December 31, 2019 Gerry Wilkerson passed away peacefully the morning of December 31st, 2019. All of her children, grand-children and great-grand-children were able to be with her and say goodbye before she passed. Gerry was born in London, England in 1937. London is also where she met the love of her life, Bob, in 1952. They married in 1954 and remained married until Bob's death in 1999. Gerry had a passion for animals of all kinds, especially her Bassets. Mom had a wonderful group of close friends (you know who you are) that she loved to spend time with and engage in 'chin-wags'. We want to thank you so much for loving mom. Gerry is survived by her son, Jon (Kathy) Wilkerson, grandchildren, Jennifer (R.J. Del Mese) Blake, Heather Wilkerson, Andrew (Mary) Wilkerson and her 7.75 great-grandchildren, Hayden and Tyson Blake, Jack, Halle, Cole and soon to be baby Del Mese, Logan and Scarlett Wilkerson. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020

