GRANT, Gertrude Irene "Trudy" Trudy was born in Hanna, Alberta, Canada. She moved with her family to the United States at age six. She grew up in Western Montana and attended Kinman Business University in Spokane. She met her husband, Bobby Grant, at Kinman. They were married 64 years. Trudy is survived by three children: Gail Rae Hussey (husband Dan), Glen Allan Grant (wife Terri), and Kathryn Nina Grant (husband Bill Zachary); and four grandchildren: Lawrence Hussey, Freya Johnson (husband - Doug), Alex Zachary, and Andrew Zachary (wife Lindsey). Other than a break to raise her children, Trudy worked as a secretary until her retirement at age 62. Always a sports fan, she followed all the local teams and her grandkids' sporting endeavors. Trudy's own sports participation included basketball, track, swimming and tennis. She was a fiercely competitive bridge player and Wii bowler, having bowled the highest score during the Touchmark Wii bowling tournament just two weeks before her death. Her family extend their thanks to all staff and residents at the Touchmark where Trudy spent a happy and fulfilling 16 years. In Trudy's words: "Having the best of family and friends has made my life special." A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 6pm, at Touchmark on South Hill, located at 2929 S. Waterford Dr., Spokane, WA 99203. Online condolences may be expressed at

