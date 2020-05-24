WOEHRLIN, Gertrude (Parks) Passed away May 15, 2020, in Bellingham from complications associated with COVID-19, and she will be buried in Spokane next to her husband, Don Woehrlin. At her request, there will be no services. Gert was born in North Dakota, November 23, 1922, to Ovid and Clara Parks. She liked growing up in a small town where everyone knew everyone else. She moved with her family to Spokane in 1937, and they ended up at Pleasant Prairie. She led an active life and enjoyed dancing at places like Graffmiller's Barn outside of Spokane. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1941 and then worked for the telephone company and at Spokane Eastern Bank. She married Don Woehrlin in San Francisco in 1943. He was in the U.S. Navy, and she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco. After WWII, they made their lives in Spokane where they continued an active lifestyle and started a family. They spent summers at their cabins at different lakes: Liberty, Newman, and Coeur d'Alene. Early in their marriage, Gert started buying old houses with Don, fixing them up, and then selling them for profit. It provided the family an additional income while providing flexibility in raising the kids. She and Don enjoyed traveling to many different countries during their years together. Gert was an original tree hugger and planted trees throughout her life. She was concerned to see forest lands disappearing and started locating forested lands to purchase to help protect the trees. On one of the properties, she learned from experts from WSU about how to get rid of the pine beetle and became somewhat of a local expert. Gert's love of trees was only rivaled by her lifelong love of chocolates. As she put it, she was never very fond of vegetables. Gert volunteered with the Girl Scouts and other organizations and also dedicated time to helping the elderly in her family and neighborhoods. Throughout her life, Gert was very interested in what was going on around her and in the world. She read the newspaper daily and, by age 80, became more politically involved. She researched topics and wrote letters to the editor, several of which were published. Gert loved spending time with her family and going on family outings. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling, hiking, and boating. She especially loved to dance and was in a dance club for many years. Gert remained in Spokane until she moved to Bellingham in 2015 to be closer to her children. Survivors include: son Kevin; daughter Beverly; daughter Patricia and son-in-law Scott; sister Gladys Brown, of Spokane; and a number of nieces and nephews. In honor of Gert, please plant a tree on her behalf or a memorial may be made to the Environmental Defense Fund, Arbor Day Foundation, or the Humane Society.



