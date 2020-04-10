Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gianna Maria (Costello) ROWSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROWSE, Gianna (Costello) February 18, 1955 - April 5, 2020 Gianna Maria was born to Patricia and Louis Costello in Spokane, WA on February 18, 1955. The youngest child with three older brothers (Lou, Pat, John), Gianna grew up on Spokane's South Hill, graduating from Ferris High School in 1973. At Ferris, 14-year-old Gianna met the love of her life, Thomas Rowse. The two married in 1974 and began a life together in Lewiston, ID. Tom's job took them to Othello, WA where the first of their three children, Kyndrin, was born. Their second daughter, Bernadette, followed, and then a son, Michael. In the early 80s Gianna and Tom built a home in Nine Mile Falls, where she resided until her last day. Gianna's pride and joy was her family. After having her children, she decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse. This began her 35-year career as a caregiver. Gianna spent her entire career at Sacred Heart Medical Center in many different areas of the hospital, including the Children's Hospital and most recently in case management. One of Gianna's greatest joys was being a grandmother to her four grandsons, Micah, Cole, Liam and Noah. She was their biggest fan and countless times reminded them that they were going to "change the world." Gianna is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Tom; daughters, Kyndrin (Sam) and Bernadette (Andy); and son Michael. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Providence Center for Faith & Healing Fund through the Providence Health Care Foundation, 101 W. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.

