RENO, Pastor Gilbert J., Jr. Gil was born on December 20, 1930, in Glendale, California, to Gilbert J. Reno and Alvena M. Reno, and went to be with his Saviour on July 13, 2019. Gil lived his early years around the Lacanada area and from the age of 11-15 lived on a cattle ranch near Roosevelt, Utah. His family then moved back to the California area and Gil graduated from Hemet High School and attended Chaffey College in Ontario. In 1950 he and Anita Martin were married. Gil served in the Navy during the Korean War, and he was so touched by the plight of the Korean orphans that he and Anita adopted five Korean children in addition to having five birth children. After the war he went into the real estate business. At age 34, while watching a Billy Graham crusade on TV, he gave his heart to Jesus Christ and his ministry began. He moved to Washington and became a missionary with American Missionary Fellowship (now InFaith) and served in three counties in Eastern Washington and five counties in Northern Idaho. He loved serving in the small communities conducting camps, bible studies and vacation bible schools, and was instrumental in planting churches in this area, including House of the Lord in Oldtown, Idaho, Mullan Community Chapel, Bayview Bible Chapel, and Peaceful Valley Church in Elk, Washington, where he served as Pastor for eight years. Gil also served as Pastor of Church in the Wildwood on Bottle Bay near Sagle, Idaho for seven years. One of his greatest loves was the Cocolalla Lake Bible Camp of which he was the founder and served as its first director for three years. In 1991 Gil married Bonnie Forsythe and gained two stepsons. Gil was a true evangelist and served Christ faithfully through the years. He is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Denise Reynaud, John Reno (Kirby), Nancy Morse (Bill), Jeffrey Reno (Kathy), Susan Karr (Dwight), Mike Reno (Patti), Rebecca Reno, Merilise Reno; stepsons Cliff Forsythe (Lynda) and Steve Forsythe (Wendy); sister Doris Rodgers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Paul Reno. A celebration of life will be held July 27, 2 pm, at Real Life Ministries, 10101 N. Nevada St., Spokane. Donations in Gil's memory may be made to the Cocolalla Lake Bible Camp, PO Box 106, Cocolalla, Idaho 83813.

