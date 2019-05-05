Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert "Gil" LOWERY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOWERY, Gilbert Gilbert "Gil" Lowery 81 passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 26th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years at the home Diane. He is also survived by his children David (wife Lavada), Deborah, Daniel (wife Sandra); two grandsons, Adam and Brandon and one great-granddaughter; one sister Francis, several nephews, one niece, several grand nephews and nieces, and several great-grand nephews and nieces. Gil is a 1957 graduate of North Central High School. Shortly after graduating Gil started work at the Davenport Hotel Audubon Room as a busboy. Gil progressed at the Davenport where he became and spent several years as a bartender in the Matador room. He also tended bar at the Desert Inn, Moulin Rouge. Gil left bartending to work at Nalley's Fine Foods in Spokane and Tacoma. After retiring from Nalley's he worked for a brief time at Easy Loader Trailers. He then went to work at Super 1 Foods until he finally retired in March of 2003. Gil was a member of the Washington Army National Guard where he enjoyed driving the M48 tanks and he was also a 20 year season ticket holder for the Spokane Indians Baseball Team. A visitation will be on Friday, May 10, 1-5pm, at Hazen & Jaeger's Gothic Chapel, 1306 N. Monroe St., Spokane, WA 99201. Online condolences may be expressed at

