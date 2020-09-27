GOODWATER, Gilbert Nathan "Goody" (Age 94) Gilbert was known as the guy with the twinkling eyes and merry laugh that let everyone know he was near. He was born to Eugene and Clarabell (Macklin) Goodwater in Sprague, Washington on February 24, 1926. Gil died September 17, 2020 at the age of 94, one week after his 65th wedding anniversary. He attended school in Sprague until his senior year when he transferred to North Central High School in Spokane, and worked in a local radio repair shop. Gilbert started farming the family farm in the Carico Hills southwest of Sprague with his brother, Ray, until 1957. He married his loving wife Yvonne Conklin in 1955 and was lucky to become a father of two sons, Gordon and Dale (Julie), and one daughter, Leone (Terry) Moreau. Gilbert is predeceased by both parents, brothers Benjamin and Ray, sister Mabel, and son Gordon. Gil liked to repair gas/diesel vehicles, work on various electronic projects, and fix refrigeration and air conditioning units, which included the cabs on tractors and combines. These skills helped many of his friends and local farmers. He and Yvonne enjoyed music of many kinds, attending and supporting the Spokane Symphony and local theatres. They were also very fortunate to travel the world and have many exciting adventures. Gilbert and Yvonne moved off the farm to Rockwood Hawthorne Retirement Community of Spokane in 2016. In 2019, they moved to Rockwood South, where Gil entered the Memory Care Unit. The family wishes to sincerely thank each and every staff member who cared for Gilbert at Rockwood, and that they are recognized for all the kind and loving care he received. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Any memorials may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, PO Box 343, Sprague, WA 99032.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store