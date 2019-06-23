Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Marie (Flanick) VANDIVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDIVER, Gina Marie (Flanick) Gina, age 52, of Spokane WA died peacefully, June 20th, 2019, with her loving children by her side at Hospice House of Spokane. She was born January 27, 1967 to Matthew and Peggy (Jenkins) Flanick in Butte, MT. She attended Ramsay Elementary School and graduated from Butte High School in 1985. Gina moved to Bozeman and went to school at Montana State University where she met Brad Vandiver. They moved to Spokane in 1991 and married at St. Timothy's Chapel at Georgetown Lake in 1992. She Graduated in 1993 from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Gina had a strong work ethic and over the years she held a variety of jobs; 25 years of her career was spent in pharmaceutical sales. However, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother. She and Brad had three beautiful children together: Dillon James, Hailey Marie, and Riley Ann. She loved to spend time in the outdoors and created many memories with family and friends at their cabin at Lake Coeur d'Alene. Gina enjoyed water and snow skiing, working in her yard and was an avid swimmer and runner. Her family took many vacations and loved to make several trips to Montana to visit relatives. She was a funny girl who enjoyed a laugh and the tanning beds at Sunny Bunns. Gina is preceded in death by her dad, infant brother Mark, and infant sister Melody. She is survived by her Mom; Brad; son Dillon, daughters Hailey and Riley; siblings Matt (Sabrina) Flanick, Debbie (Mike) McMahon, Mike (Jennifer) Flanick, Maggie (Paul) Tallon, Amie (Bob Okrusch) Flanick, Kim Flanick; Aunts and Uncles Jule Winston, Tom Holter, Bob Jenkins, Ann (Louie Theofelis), Gayle (Clem) Patritti, Sharon Jenkins, and Linda Jenkins; in-laws D'Arienzo and Vandiver families, special brother-in-law Mike (Pam) D'Arienzo, numerous nieces and nephews,cousins and friends she adored. In honor of our bright, fun-spirited Gina,that we will choose to remember and will forever love, we request that you make three strangers smile everyday. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 12:15 at St. Aloysius Church, 330 East Boone Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Join us for a celebration of life at 3:30 at Manito Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account will be set up for her children at; US Bank 2807 E. 29th Ave. Spokane, WA 99223-4809 A memorial service will be held in Butte, MT at a later date.

VANDIVER, Gina Marie (Flanick) Gina, age 52, of Spokane WA died peacefully, June 20th, 2019, with her loving children by her side at Hospice House of Spokane. She was born January 27, 1967 to Matthew and Peggy (Jenkins) Flanick in Butte, MT. She attended Ramsay Elementary School and graduated from Butte High School in 1985. Gina moved to Bozeman and went to school at Montana State University where she met Brad Vandiver. They moved to Spokane in 1991 and married at St. Timothy's Chapel at Georgetown Lake in 1992. She Graduated in 1993 from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Gina had a strong work ethic and over the years she held a variety of jobs; 25 years of her career was spent in pharmaceutical sales. However, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother. She and Brad had three beautiful children together: Dillon James, Hailey Marie, and Riley Ann. She loved to spend time in the outdoors and created many memories with family and friends at their cabin at Lake Coeur d'Alene. Gina enjoyed water and snow skiing, working in her yard and was an avid swimmer and runner. Her family took many vacations and loved to make several trips to Montana to visit relatives. She was a funny girl who enjoyed a laugh and the tanning beds at Sunny Bunns. Gina is preceded in death by her dad, infant brother Mark, and infant sister Melody. She is survived by her Mom; Brad; son Dillon, daughters Hailey and Riley; siblings Matt (Sabrina) Flanick, Debbie (Mike) McMahon, Mike (Jennifer) Flanick, Maggie (Paul) Tallon, Amie (Bob Okrusch) Flanick, Kim Flanick; Aunts and Uncles Jule Winston, Tom Holter, Bob Jenkins, Ann (Louie Theofelis), Gayle (Clem) Patritti, Sharon Jenkins, and Linda Jenkins; in-laws D'Arienzo and Vandiver families, special brother-in-law Mike (Pam) D'Arienzo, numerous nieces and nephews,cousins and friends she adored. In honor of our bright, fun-spirited Gina,that we will choose to remember and will forever love, we request that you make three strangers smile everyday. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 12:15 at St. Aloysius Church, 330 East Boone Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Join us for a celebration of life at 3:30 at Manito Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account will be set up for her children at; US Bank 2807 E. 29th Ave. Spokane, WA 99223-4809 A memorial service will be held in Butte, MT at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close