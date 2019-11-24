Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys A. DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, Gladys A. (Age 99) Gladys A. Davis, 99 (lived one day at a time), beloved Wife, Mother, Nonni and Sister passed away October 11, 2019 in Lubbock. Lubbock services will be private, burial Bethel Cemetery, Steptoe, WA. Gladys was born August 24, 1920, Max, ND. She graduated from Rogers High School 1939, married Aubrey Davis July 18, 1942 Spokane, WA. She worked 19 years (city girl to the farm) as a dairy/livestock/wheat farmer's wife. In 1964, she was co-leader and recipient of the Dairy Family of the Year Award for the state of Washington. Also, she served as president of the Dairy Wives Association and president of the Deer Park PTA. She was raised Lutheran, a loyal Christian end-to-end. She loved dancing, bridge, poker, pinochle, slots and, especially, family gatherings. She was witty, gifted and, in her prime, could do about anything. She is survived by her son, Gordon and wife Joyce of Lubbock; daughter, Susan, of Dallas, grandchildren, Dave and wife Shelly of Benbrook, TX; Lori, Nampa, ID; Brandy, Lubbock; Ben and wife Shawna of Lubbock; Bryce Moore and wife Kendall of Pinehurst, TX; Jason, Spokane, WA; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Marge Valsvig, Spokane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Ester Valsvig of Spokane, husband of 58 years, Aubrey, one son, Dave, two sisters, Mrytle and Elin, three brothers, Norman, Glen and Noble. Family extends a special thanks to Abiding Care of Lubbock for superior care since July 31, 2018 and to Hospice of the South Plains for professional/prompt care and medical advice. Finally, special thanks to Stephanie Brunson for loving Gladys unconditionally every day for past two and a half years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Cemetery, P.O. Box 76, Steptoe, WA 99174 or to colleges of agriculture (Texas Tech or Washington State University).

