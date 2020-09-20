GRADY, Gladys Mae May 6, 1921 - September 3, 2020 Gladys Mae Grady, 99, of Spokane passed away September 3, 2020 at the Hospice House South in Spokane, Washington. She was the last surviving member of the Esslinger family that originally lived in Spokane, Washington. Her oldest grandson called her Granny and that was her name forevermore used by family and friends. She was a fiercely independent woman who married at 16 and was the mother of nine children. Three sons preceded her in death: Donald, Kenneth and Michael Linder. She leaves behind five daughters and one son: Donna Wyatt, Kathryn Johnson, Pamela Wunderlich, Lynne Armstrong-Siegfried and Debra Howard and the son Robert Linder, also 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. The memorial will be held in the summer of 2021.



