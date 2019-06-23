BAFUS, Gladys Marie A graveside service and interment for Gladys Marie (Lynch) Bafus will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. John, Washington. Gladys, a long time resident of Lacrosse passed away November 28, 2018 in Vancouver, Washington where she had lived the past eight years. The family suggests memorial gifts be given to Lacrosse Dollars for Scholars or Orchard United Methodist Church in Vancouver, Washington. Bruning Funeral home in Colfax, Washington is in charge of arrangements and a full obituary that was published here in January can be viewed online with Bruning.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019