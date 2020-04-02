Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Mary VISNES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VISNES, Gladys Mary (Age 98) May 29, 1921 - March 23, 2020 Gladys Mary Visnes died March 23, 2020 in Coeur d'Alene with loved ones by her side. She was 98 years old, almost 99. Each year the day after her birthday, May 29, she would round her age to the next year as she was proud to lead a long, full life. The daughter of Herbert and Catherine Loughland, she grew up with her sister, Betty, in Butte, Montana where she met and married Norman Visnes in May of 1943. Together they lived in Butte and Radersburg, MT, Kellogg, Wallace, and Silverton, Idaho. Later, moving to Tucson, AZ and Summit, NJ with Norm's ASARCO career. They traveled the world extensively before retiring to Coeur d'Alene. Gladys was a natural athlete in a time when there were few opportunities for women. She was an avid golfer, even golfing with family on her 80th birthday. She cared for others, loved to cook and was known for her special recipes. Gladys is survived by two daughters and sons in law, Kristi and Rich Hatrock of Coeur d' Alene and Lynn and Jim Mead of New Fairfield, CT. Her joy was time spent with family including grandchildren Brett, Holly, Eric, Kyle and their four spouses plus nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was a caring, loving woman who made a difference in the world. We are thankful for her almost 99 years of a strong, athletic, and fun filled legacy. We will celebrate her spirit that lives on.

