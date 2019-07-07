Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Glen Arthur SAMS


1937 - 2019
SAMS, Glen Arthur (Age 81) Glen Arthur Sams, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. Glen was the youngest of four children born to Jasper "Jack" N. and Stella Myrtle (Morrisette) Sams. He was a retired (Master Sargeant) US Veteran of the Vietnam War. After serving 23 years in the USAF, he became a Letter Carrier with the US Postal Service for more than 20 years. Glen was born December 30, 1937 in Walla Walla, where he graduated from St. Patrick's High School. On June 14, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn K. "Kaye" McManus at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walla Walla. Together they raised six children. Glen and Kaye were members of St. Mary's Parish in the Spokane Valley, where he was an active member of the choir. He was also a member of the USAF Veterans US Postal Workers Union and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Glen was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kaye; sister, Dorothy Mullen; and brothers, Gary N. Sams and Edward F. Sams. He is survived by his six children, Joe (Sheilah), Jack, Valerie (Jim), Jon (Erika), James, Stacey (Josh), nineteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Rosary Service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Thornhill Valley Chapel in the Spokane Valley at 7:00 pm and Funeral Mass on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 am. A burial service will follow at WA State Veterans Cemetery at 1:30 pm in Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice House of Spokane, in Kaye and Glen's name.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 7 to July 9, 2019
