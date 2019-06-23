Spokesman-Review Obituaries
KRAUSE, Glen Gerald Glen Gerald Krause was born on February 19, 1944 and passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 1962 and married Joan Lee DeLong of Spokane in 1965. In 1968, Glen received a Bachelor of Science degree in Landscape Architecture from Washington State University and moved to Oregon where he had a successful career, specializing in commercial/residential landscape design and urban planning. Upon his retirement in 2005, he moved back to Spokane Valley where he enjoyed time in the yard as well as pursing his numerous interests. Glen was preceded in death by his parents Adolf and Florence Krause. He leaves behind his current wife, Kathleen "Kit" Krause and daughter Sandra (Jay Ayers) KrauseAyers of Spokane Valley, son Timothy (Kristina) Krause, Salem Oregon, sister MaryLee (Bill) Peek, Snohomish, Washington, three step-children, six step-grandchildren, two great step-grandchildren, and a large extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11315 East Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley WA, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests memorial donations be considered for the and/or Gethsemane Lutheran School. To share your memories of Glen and leave condolences to the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019
