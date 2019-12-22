|
PECKHAM, Glenda Kay It is with a heavy heart that our family must announce the passing of Glenda Kay Peckham (Stevens) on December 15, 2019. After a year's long fight with cancer, Glenda passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones. Glenda is survived by her loving husband, Neil Peckham. Glenda married Neil Peckham on October 26, 1957, enjoying 62 years together, a true inspiration to all. Glenda was born in Tekoa, WA on December 21, 1941 to William and Norma Stevens. Glenda is survived by her brother Lloyd Stevens (Marilyn); sister Florence Paul (Cliff), William "Bill" Stevens (deceased). Glenda is mother to Renee Gomez, Neila Turner, Cindy Kurtzhall (deceased), Rocky Peckham (Kim), Lisa Bower (Tom). Glenda was a lifelong resident of Hillyard in Spokane, WA. She attended Arlington Elementary and Rogers High School. Glenda worked at Hollister Steer/Bayer Pharmaceuticals as a receptionist and retired there. Glenda was a true Matriarch for several generations leading the way for 14 grandkids, 34 great-grandkids and onw great-great-grandchild. Glenda also has numerous nieces and nephews. Some of Glenda's favorite pastimes include watching Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs, going to the Casino, sewing, reading, baking and making some of the most delicious caramels you ever ate. Funeral will be held December 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA. Burial will take place at Riverside Memorial at 1:00pm. Please leave messages of condolence for the family of Glenda at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019