MARQUE, Glenda (Age 77) Glenda passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, at S.H.M.C., following a brief illness. Her brother was with her at the time. She was born in Charlotte, N.C., in 1941, to Ruth and Lyle Marque and lived most of her life in Spokane Co. She attended local schools and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School. Glenda never married and devoted herself to her animals and her art. Over the years, she had dogs and horses (her specialties) plus cats, goats, rabbits, chickens and other critters. She trained dogs and horses and rode horses in "jump", equestrian and other such events and was well known and respected in those areas. She was also known for her excellent and detailed artwork, particularly sculpture (mainly bronzes), painting and carving. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister, Jeanne; she is survived by her brother, Steve, niece Michelle and grand nephew Connor. There were no services at her request.

