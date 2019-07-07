BAILEY, Glenn Edward Born June, 20, 1934 Passed July 1, 2019 Preceded in death by his father, Elbert Horace Bailey and mother, Evaneille Lone Bailey and baby sister, Blanche. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alyce L. Christianson-Bailey; daughters: Terri Hess of Spokane and Robyne Little of Gresham, Oregon; brothers: Irvan Bailey of Post Falls, Idaho and Russell Bailey of Tustin, California; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene: 15515 E. 20th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In Lieu of Flowers feel free to make a donation to Scraps in his Honor at https://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/donations2.html. Please visit Glenn's online memorial at www.EnglishFuneralChapel.com and leave a message of condolence. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Post Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019