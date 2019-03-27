Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn T. "Papa Glenn" CLAPPER. View Sign

CLAPPER, Glenn T. "Papa Glenn" (Age 72) Glenn T. Clapper died peacefully in his home March 10th, 2019 in Spokane, WA, surrounded by loved ones. Glenn was born in Chicago, IL to Earl and Dorothy Clapper (née Hett). A passionate musician, he taught himself to play the organ, accordion, and the guitar. Glenn joined the US Navy at age 17 and served on the USS Oglethorpe which was called to assist in missions during heightened hostilities between Cyprus, Greece and Turkey. Following his Navy service, he relocated to Washington State, where he started a family. Glenn was kind, generous and extremely dedicated to his family, friends, music (with a special affinity for the blues), children, veterans and animals. He established a successful career for many years at the VA Hospital in Spokane. Active in charities, Glenn helped found Blues Cats For Kids. Longtime member of Inland Empire Blues Society, he organized the first City of Airway Heights music festival, and he performed at the First Night Spokane Festival. Glenn is survived by the love of his life Ginny (née Swanson), married 38 years; his loving children, son Earl Thomas "Tommy", step-son Rob Kilgallen (Lena); his loving siblings, Patricia Murphy, Gary (Octavio) Clapper, Laurie (Greg) Long, Terry (Kathy) Clapper, Maureen Clapper, Tim (Margaret) Clapper. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen McKeigue, niece Shannon Murphy, mother-in-law Dorothy Swanson, and step-son Shawn Kilgallen. Committal service scheduled 11:15 AM Tuesday, April 2nd at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. A Celebration of Glenn's Life to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in memory of Glenn are appreciated.

