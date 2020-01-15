Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna J. SNIDER. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

SNIDER, Glenna J. (Age 95) Glenna J. Snider, 95 passed away on January 4th in Lewiston, ID. She was born July 22, 1924 in Batavia, Ohio to Donald and Lorena (Kupers) Hawkins. She graduated from Harrington in 1942 and then became a registered nurse graduating in 1947 from the Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Glenna married Jimmie E. Snider and with him started Snider Trucking Service Inc., where she worked as the bookkeeper for many years. Mom loved sports. She had loved to bowl and at one time she had been on a team and played on a local league. She rarely missed a home football or basketball game and had gone to many State B tournaments. She loved her family and especially enjoyed watching them play. Glenna along with Jimmie had supported WSU athletics, having been called stadium builders in the 1970s and have had football season tickets ever since. Being born in Ohio, Glenna always cheered for Ohio State, but also loved watching Gonzaga basketball too. She is survived by her son Jeff (Cathy) Snider of Ritzville and daughter Connie (Jim) Waldher of Pomeroy; grandchildren Jodie (Aaron) Esser, Jeffrey (Jacqui) Snider of Ritzville and John Waldher of Pomeroy; great-grandchildren, Brooke Pichette, Bryce, Blake and Brenik Esser, Mason and Morgan Brauson and Raegan Snider, all of Ritzville, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Doris Proctor and Shirley Swartz, brothers Bob and Jack Hawkins, and beloved daughter Barbara Steinmetz. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Lewiston for their loving care of our Mother. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10am-1pm at Danekas Funeral Home-Ritzville with the funeral service to follow. An interment will be held at the Ritzville Memorial Cemetery in Ritzville, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to LRHS Athletics, 209 E. Wellsandt Rd. To leave online condolences for the Snider family please visit our website at

