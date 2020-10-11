1/2
Gloria A. HARRINGTON
HARRINGTON, Gloria A. Gloria A. Harrington gained her Angel Wings on October 7th, 2020. She was cared for by her loving caregiver Sue Schoesler. Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband Dean F. Harrington. She is survived by her two sons Daniel (Debra), Douglas (Jill) and daughter Linda Mulqueeny (Patrick), her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. A memorial is planned for Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall, Spokane. Current COVID 19 attendance restrictions will apply. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Spokane or your favorite charity. Please visit Gloria's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
