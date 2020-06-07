Gloria Ann BUNDROCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUNDROCK, Gloria Ann (Age 91) Gloria Ann Bundrock slipped into grace Saturday, May 30, 2020 of natural causes. Gloria was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, co-worker, and friend. Preceding her in death were her husband Delvin Edward Bundrock (2005), her daughter Donna Bundrock Reynolds "Tiffany" (2010), her son Kurt Douglas Bundrock (2013) and Eugene "Gene" Merle Bundrock (2018). Gloria was a retired nurse, who worked at a hospital in S.D. and in the cardiac unit at Sacred Heart, as well as Spokane Valley General, where she helped deliver three of her grandsons. Gloria was an active volunteer at the Clothes Closet and many other areas at her church and in the community and loved pouring herself into others. She was born in Sioux City, IA and raised in a family of 10. Later, she met and married Delvin and celebrated 59 years of marriage. Gloria is survived by her daughter Patricia (Patty) Ann Bundrock Barns, her son Mark Delvin Bundrock; as well as her sisters Jackie Piggot, Vada Grimsrud, Georgia Loberg, and Leah Luitjens. Gloria also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 13 great- great-grandchildren, as well as countless friends and family members. She never missed a wedding, funeral, baptism, or a reason to gather together. She loved her family and was energized by us all. Her passing has left us each with a hole in our hearts that was shaped by her. There will be a Viewing on June 11, 2020 from 1:00 5:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA for friends and family, and a Funeral Service on June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel for immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved