BUNDROCK, Gloria Ann (Age 91) Gloria Ann Bundrock slipped into grace Saturday, May 30, 2020 of natural causes. Gloria was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, co-worker, and friend. Preceding her in death were her husband Delvin Edward Bundrock (2005), her daughter Donna Bundrock Reynolds "Tiffany" (2010), her son Kurt Douglas Bundrock (2013) and Eugene "Gene" Merle Bundrock (2018). Gloria was a retired nurse, who worked at a hospital in S.D. and in the cardiac unit at Sacred Heart, as well as Spokane Valley General, where she helped deliver three of her grandsons. Gloria was an active volunteer at the Clothes Closet and many other areas at her church and in the community and loved pouring herself into others. She was born in Sioux City, IA and raised in a family of 10. Later, she met and married Delvin and celebrated 59 years of marriage. Gloria is survived by her daughter Patricia (Patty) Ann Bundrock Barns, her son Mark Delvin Bundrock; as well as her sisters Jackie Piggot, Vada Grimsrud, Georgia Loberg, and Leah Luitjens. Gloria also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 13 great- great-grandchildren, as well as countless friends and family members. She never missed a wedding, funeral, baptism, or a reason to gather together. She loved her family and was energized by us all. Her passing has left us each with a hole in our hearts that was shaped by her. There will be a Viewing on June 11, 2020 from 1:00 5:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA for friends and family, and a Funeral Service on June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel for immediate family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store