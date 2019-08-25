Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Dianne PARKER-HEDLUND. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Spokane Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

PARKER-HEDLUND, Gloria Dianne Gloria Dianne Parker-Hedlund of Spokane Valley Wash passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 86. She was known as "gramma quack quack" for her love of ducks, as she fed many of them daily at her Spokane River home. Gloria was born to Noel and Helen Parker Sept 13, 1932 in Spokane. She loved her gardening but hated weeds!! She was a homemaker most of her life, but was a member of a bowling and golf league for many years. Gloria married the love of her life Walt O. Hedlund On September 8, 1951. They enjoyed traveling and often took the whole family on many trips. Walt passed away in March of 1984. Also preceded in death was her daughter Loralee (Jim) Lashbrook. She is survived by her sister Bonnie Mace of Seattle. Also son Joe (Donna) Hedlund, grandchildren Tyler (Jezzarae), Christopher (Amanda) and Jake Hedlund. Also grandchildren Kristen (Travis) Bliss, Jaime Lashbrook, and Pete Parviainen. She had eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at Spokane Memorial Gardens September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, she would love donations be made to Spokane Animal Shelters.

