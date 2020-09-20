1/1
Gloria Faye (Hung) FELGENHAUER
FELGENHAUER Gloria Faye (Hunt) (Age 96) Gloria Felgenhauer pass-ed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in Bellingham, WA on September 6, 1924 to Nathan and Daisy (Montgomery) Hunt. Gloria was raised in Spokane and spent her adult life on a farm near Fairfield, WA. Gloria's passions were animals, flowers, and art. She was a talented artist who painted many pictures during her long life. She also offered art classes to share her love of art. Gloria and her husband, Jack, loved to travel the world. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack Felgenhauer (2013); and her daughter, Susan Felgenhauer Anderberg (2014). Gloria is survived by her daughter, Sally Felgenhauer Baird (Bill); her son-in-law Al Anderberg; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to Spokane Humane Society, P.O. Box 6247, Spokane, WA 99217. She will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
