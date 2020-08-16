WASH, Gloria Gail (Age 82) July 31, 1938 - August 3, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, Gloria Gail Wash (Penney) passed away on August 3, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Gloria was born in Chewelah, WA on July 31, 1938. She was the second youngest of six siblings including Madelyn, Jacqueline, Patricia, James and John. Parents Bonta Gentry and Lillian Pearl (Wardell) Penney moved the family from Addy, WA to the Spokane Valley where they raised Gloria and her siblings. Gloria was loved and adored by all who knew her. Gloria was married to her husband Charles on March 21, 1964. During their time together they had two children, Shawn and Chris. Gloria was very involved in her family and volunteered as a room mother during their time attending Finch Elementary in Spokane. To this very day students that were in those classes will ask how Gloria is doing and comment about how much they enjoyed having her around. The Wash home on Providence served as a hub of activity for kids in the neighborhood. Gloria was the reason that all of the children in the neighborhood felt welcome. There were always a wide array of activities going on and she often said that she enjoyed watching all that was happening in the front yard, whether it be a baseball game, hide 'n seek or kids playing on the Slip n' Slide. During her professional career she spent the majority of her time working for her endearing neighbors, Adelene and William Luke who owned Bus Ride Magazine. Adelene and Bill felt more like family than business managers. Gloria would also help where she could with her family's small business, Bud Brown Appliance. Gloria most enjoyed time with family. She loved her time vacationing on the Washington coast at Iron Springs playing pinochle with her sisters. There were also frequent trips to Wenatchee and Issaquah to spend time with her siblings, nieces, and nephews. In her later years she loved being with her grandchildren watching them and their many games and activities. Above all though she spent 56 years married to her soul mate and husband, Charlie. They did virtually everything together through life. You could say they were pretty much inseparable. This included the daily walks to Audubon Park where the dogs would sometimes get two walks a day. Charlie and Gloria were a fixture at the park for years. They were also both members of Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. When Gloria was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease over a decade ago, it was Charlie who cared for her for years once she could no longer care for herself. Gloria is survived by her husband Charles Wash, her children Shawn (April) Wash, Christopher (Jennifer) Wash, six grandchildren, Malia, Mikayla (Tyler), Alyssa, Jacob, Connor and Chase and one great-grandchild, Amina. Special thanks to Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Horizon Hospice. Also, special thanks to Hazel, Carol and staff at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church for sending out special goodies and snacks to Gloria during her time at Pine Ridge. Gloria had a heart of gold, loved to laugh, a smile that lit up the room and enjoyed life to the fullest. A celebration of her life will take place August 22, 2020 at 10 am. Due to Covid 19, only immediate family will be attending in person. If you wish to take part via Zoom or Facebook Live, you can go to http://www.shadleparkpres.org/
and click the link provided. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either of the following: Alzheimer's Association
, 19031 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036 or a memorial donation to: Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA 99205.