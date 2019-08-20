Winkenweder, Gloria Jean Gloria Jean Winkenweder, age 81, passed away in Spokane, WA on August 11, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1938 is Havre, Montana to Wendlin and Pearl Schweitzer. She was raised in Havre, met and married Donald C. Winkenweder in 1959, had their son Tom in 1963 and then moved to Spokane, WA in 1969. Gloria had a career as an office manager for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and traveling with Don. She is survived by her husband of 60 years and her son Tom. A graveside service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA. Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 20, 2019