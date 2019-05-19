Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Lee RICHTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHTER, Gloria Lee Gloria Lee Richter passed away on May 16, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 75 after a long battle with lung cancer. Gloria was born in Battle Creek Michigan to Dr. Henry Roy Mooi and Marriette (Coffman) Mooi on January 7, 1944. She attended Wayland Academy in Wisconsin graduating high school in 1962. Following primary school, she attended Hope College in Michigan to receive her Bachelor of Arts in applied music in 1966 and then her Master of Arts in music education from Michigan State in 1968. She married Dewain Richter on July 27, 1968 in Coldwater, MI. Dewain and Gloria moved to Spokane and in 2009 built their current home on Diamond Lake. Gloria worked as an accountant at Aquafun Pools and Spas for many years. Prior to Aquafun, Gloria worked in Iowa City and Spokane where she taught music in primary schools. She enjoyed playing, performing, and listening to music. She was the lead organist and bell choir director at St. Luke's Lutheran church for many years. Gloria enjoyed ice skating and snow skiing growing up. She was often found gardening and spending time with family. Gloria is survived by her loving husband Dewain Richter; siblings Patricia (Mooi) Knight, Diana (Mooi) Belouin, Christopher Mooi; her daughters Angela (Richter) Gaffney, Jennifer (Richter) Driscoll; and, grandchildren Valerie Gaffney, Elizabeth Gaffney, Jack Driscoll. Memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of 9706 N. Division Spokane, WA 99218 on May 29th at 2:00, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, 1204 N. Vercler Rd Ste 101 Spokane Valley, WA 9921.

