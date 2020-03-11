Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria "Jean" MITTLESTEDTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITTLESTEDTER, Gloria "Jean" Jean Mittlestedter, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2020. Jean was born June 5th, 1941 in Sidney, Montana. At a young age, her family moved to Deer Park, Washington, where she graduated from high school. She married Charles "Joe" Mittlestedter in 1958 and they moved to Spokane. They celebrated their 62nd anniversary in August. Jean loved to read and spent many years volunteering with students at Ridgeview Elementary School. She always wanted to help kids read and she spent much time, energy and love helping students raise their reading levels. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. M." Quite often, former students would see her outside of school, and run to hug her. Jean also loved to embroider, sew, cook and play games with the family. She never missed a school concert or sporting event for her girls and grandchildren. Jean was known for her great sense of humor and funny views on life. She enjoyed camping with her daughter, nephews and nieces when they were children. She took great pride in terrifying them with ghost stories around the campfire (sometimes even scaring the adults). She is famous in the family for her Christmas "cheesy potatoes", stuffing, potato soup and fried burritos. Jean was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Teri Wunderlich; sister Shirley Allen; brother "Butch" Gray; and parents, Clarence and Marge Gray. She is survived by her husband Charles Mittlestedter; daughter Mindi Shaw (Matt); brother Richard Gray; grandchildren Kenzy Schroer, Keetyn Shaw, Lacey Burnside (Josh) and Jared Shaw (Whitney). She also enjoyed being with her great-grandchildren Gemma, Mila and Henry. She had many cherished nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers-in-law and friends. Jean touched the lives of so many and her passing will be felt for years to come. There will a celebration of Jean's life on March 21st at Clayton Community Church starting at 1:00p.m. At Mom's request this will be an informal potluck. Please come and spend time with her friends and family as we get through this difficult time.

