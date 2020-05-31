Gloria Tracy Ann THROOP
THROOP, Gloria Gloria Tracy Ann Throop, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 20, 2020 at her home. She died six months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Gloria was born in Spokane, WA on September 5, 1930, to Francis and Clarence Shoberg. She attended Lewis and Clark High School, graduating in 1949. She met her future husband, Warren Robert "Bob" Throop, at Comstock Park one summer. They were married on September 9, 1950. They both attended Washington State University, later transferring to the University of Washington. Gloria was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority for many years. They moved to Fort Ord in California for Bob's basic training, then to San Antonio, Texas for his aircraft mechanic training. After Bob's military enlistment ended, they moved to Seattle where he worked for Boeing. Together they decided to try their hand at contracting and business ownership, first building apartments in Moses Lake and Ephrata, followed by complexes in Cheney, near the campus of EWU. Gloria and Bob loved to travel together. They spent time every year in Acapulco, Mexico. Then they found Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they attended Carnival for years. What a ball! In later years they travelled to London, Paris, Berlin, Prague, Madrid, and other European destinations. In summer, the shores of Priest Lake called for soft sunsets and water skiing for the whole family. Gloria belonged to the Hamblen Park Garden Club for over fifty years. She was a graceful woman who lived by the rule of, "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all." Gloria still managed to have many nice things to say! Through good times and bad, she never lost her faith. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Bob. She is survived by her sons, Robert Throop and Greg Throop, two grandsons Matthew Throop and Aaron Throop, and numerous great-grandchildren. A small family service will be held at 12:30 pm, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home 5100 W Wellesley Ave. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 2:30pm, 211 N. Government Way, where all are welcome.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
