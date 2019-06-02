Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM the Spokane Valley Seventh-Day Adventist church Graveside service 3:00 PM Mt. Hope Cemetery College Place , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TODOROVICH, Goldie Marie Our beloved mother passed away May 15, 2019, following a brief illness. Born April 9, 1929 to Carl and Viola Rehberg, she was the sixth of seven siblings. She graduated Walla Walla High School in 1946 and then worked as an usher in a local theater. A young Bud Todorovich spotted her out and about one day and thought she was beautiful and sassy, but he went off to war in the Phillipines. When he returned home, she thought he was very handsome and funny. He courted her and they fell in love, eloping to Vancouver, WA, and got married March 27, 1948. They loved each other deeply through thick and thin. On February 22, 1958, Goldie and Bud were baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which changed the course of their lives. Our parents moved to Spokane, WA where Mom was employed at Miller Health Foods, then at Edward Bond, MD and Dr. James Anderson's medical offices. They were transferred to Portland, OR in 1980. Goldie was hired at Portland Adventist Hospital as a departmental secretary but became an invaluable chaplain. She took on the secretarial position for the new Rockwood Church's five (concurrent) pastors. Both parents retired while in Boring, OR, later moving back to Spokane to be near their girls. Goldie was a strong, determined and principled woman who lived a full life. She took care of her home and watched over three daughters, all while Dad travelled on the road for Loma Linda Foods. Dad may have painted the outside of their home but it was Mom who was up on the roof shoveling Mt. St. Helens' ash in the dark. Despite her illness, our Mom was always positive, never losing that humor and sass that we all loved so much. She flashed her bright smile whenever she could. Mom had been seriously ill prior to this and always fought her way back. This final battle overwhelmed her and she slipped away from us. Those who knew Goldie, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Her survivors include: daughters Kathryn McLain, Billings, MT, Kerry Manning, Spokane, WA and Krystine Todorovich also of Spokane; a brother, Robert Rehberg, Walla Walla, WA; grandchildren Lisa Garnett, Neenah, WI and Stephen Manning, Williston, ND and great-grandchild Trinity Scheffler, Neenah, WI, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. We want to thank MultiCare Valley Hospital Critical Care Unit and Respiratory Therapy staff for their excellent and tender care of our Mom. She was comfortable there and felt respected. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 PM, June 8, 2019 at the Spokane Valley Seventh-Day Adventist church with a graveside ceremony at 3 PM on June 9 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, College Place, WA. Nothing can separate love. We will always be connected. We love and miss you so much, Mommie.

