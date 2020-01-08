Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon A. BIRCHELL. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

BIRCHELL, Gordon A. (Age 88) Gordon Birchell passed away at home on January 5, 2020 after suffering from dementia for 13 years. Gordon was a great man of character. He was tremendously optimistic and outgoing. He was both fun and funny and made sure everyone around him was having a great time, no matter the activity. He loved people and it was obvious in the way he made everyone feel important. He was head-over-heels in love with his wife, a wonderful dad who beautifully modeled how to be a husband and a father, and a super fun grandpa to his granddaughter Sara. Gordon was born in Spokane on April 14, 1931. His family moved to Green Bluff when he was eight years old and he lived the rest of his life in the home he grew up in. He met the love of his life, Helen Wentland while attending Walla Walla College. They met in April 1950 and were married on September 24th of the same year. They both laughed every time they told that story and reminisced about the many people who said it would never last. It did last. For over 69 years, with many friends commenting that they always acted like they were still on their honeymoon. Married life began with Gordon and Helen working as full-time farmers on Green Bluff, including various crops and a dairy. After 15 years, he changed careers and began working in the institutional chemical business for DuBois Chemicals, then later in life for Diversy Corporation when they acquired Dubois. He spent his career servicing hospitals, universities, hotels and more and built multitudes of friendships with his clients and co-workers. Although he started as a salesman with the company, he was promoted multiple times, finally overseeing nearly all of the northwestern U.S. Throughout his life, however, he always returned to the farm on Green Bluff where he could continue to work the land. Gordon was a founding member of Linwood Adventist Church. He served as both Elder and Board Member for many years. He also chaired the church's regional lay advisory board for Upper Columbia Conference and was a delegate to the denomination's world church convention multiple times. For two decades he also served as school board chairman for Spokane Junior Academy (now Palisades Christian Academy), a private K-10 school that he had attended as a child. It was a great joy for him to interact with the students and faculty and help foster the success of a school he loved. He is survived by his wife Helen; son Greg (Jessica), also of Green Bluff; granddaughter Sara of Orange County, California; and sister Arlene Boyle of Green Bluff. Gordon's funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th, 1:00 pm, at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Palisades Christian Academy, 1115 Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.

