EMRY, Gordon Earl (Age 91) June 20, 1929 - July 31, 2020 Just as the sun was setting on July 31st, our Dad came to the end of his journey with Alzheimers. Gordon was born to Roy and Octavia Emry on June 20th, 1929, in Spokane, WA. He met the love of his life, Nadine Renault, while attending high school at North Central. They married on August 2nd, 1950. He and Nadine worked and raised their family in Spokane, and in the 70s built a beautiful log home in Elk, WA. Gordon served in both the Navy and Marine Corps as a young man. He then pursued a career with the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer. Retirement gave him the ability to then spend more time following his passions and hobbies. And there were plenty: antique car restoration, rebuilding antique tube radios, radio controlled airplanes and, of course, his greenhouse filled with prize winning orchids. Gordon was a past president and member of the Spokane Orchid Society for many years. He was also a member of the UP Old-timers Club and served on the Reflection Lake Water Association Board. His spare time was filled with his love of history. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Nadine (2018) and son Brian (2017). He is survived and missed by children Dennis (Judy) Emry, Cindy (Bobby) Gordon, Vicki Eckley (Tim Guina) and daughter-in-law Susan Emry; grandchildren Ian and Alicia Emry, Angela (Shane) Sanders, Nikki Robideaux, Will Emry, Blaine Eckley, Adam Eckley (Lisa Freyer) and Ame Eckley; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by sisters-In-law, Wanda (Joe) Traban and Stephanie Lee (Cliff Hiller) several nieces and nephews and cousin Jerry Johnston and family. We would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Teresa, Amber, Marcia and Debby. And, of course, the angels from Hospice of Spokane that helped to make his final days comfortable. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the family home. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210; Spokane Orchid Society, 2312 W. Woodside Ave., Spokane, WA 99208 or the charity of your choice
.