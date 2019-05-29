Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon L. HART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HART, Gordon L. (Age 91) Gordon L. Hart returned to Heaven May 14, 2019 at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his wife Peggy, brother Don, sons Duane and Gale, daughter Lynda and son-in-law Ron Sahnow, eight grand-children, nine great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren. Gordon was born in 1927 in Hunters, Washington and raised in a mining camp near Shoup, Idaho. He graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters and served in the Army Air Force in Guam running heavy equipment. Gordon married his high school sweetheart Peggy: they were married 71 years. The Harts lived in the Fruitland Valley where he worked as a wheat farmer and dairyman shipping milk to Darigold for 43 years. Gordon served on many community boards and committees including the School Board, County and Regional Agricultural Boards, Sportsman's Club, and as a Volunteer Fireman for over 30 years. He loved his family and enjoyed the seasons, driving machinery, operating the combine in the wheat fields, fishing, hunting, square dancing, round dancing, snowmobiling, reading, bowling, and traveling in his motorhome. For the last five years Gordon and Peggy lived in the Spokane Valley, first at the Good Samaritan Cottages and most recently at Sullivan Park Assisted Living and Care Center. Gordon was a good Friend and an avid Mariners Baseball fan and he loved to watch the Seahawks, the Cougs, and the Zags. He was always concerned with "Doing What is Right" and will be sorely missed by his family and community. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th, 1:00 pm at the Hunters Greenwood Cemetery.

HART, Gordon L. (Age 91) Gordon L. Hart returned to Heaven May 14, 2019 at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his wife Peggy, brother Don, sons Duane and Gale, daughter Lynda and son-in-law Ron Sahnow, eight grand-children, nine great-grand-children and two great-great-grandchildren. Gordon was born in 1927 in Hunters, Washington and raised in a mining camp near Shoup, Idaho. He graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters and served in the Army Air Force in Guam running heavy equipment. Gordon married his high school sweetheart Peggy: they were married 71 years. The Harts lived in the Fruitland Valley where he worked as a wheat farmer and dairyman shipping milk to Darigold for 43 years. Gordon served on many community boards and committees including the School Board, County and Regional Agricultural Boards, Sportsman's Club, and as a Volunteer Fireman for over 30 years. He loved his family and enjoyed the seasons, driving machinery, operating the combine in the wheat fields, fishing, hunting, square dancing, round dancing, snowmobiling, reading, bowling, and traveling in his motorhome. For the last five years Gordon and Peggy lived in the Spokane Valley, first at the Good Samaritan Cottages and most recently at Sullivan Park Assisted Living and Care Center. Gordon was a good Friend and an avid Mariners Baseball fan and he loved to watch the Seahawks, the Cougs, and the Zags. He was always concerned with "Doing What is Right" and will be sorely missed by his family and community. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th, 1:00 pm at the Hunters Greenwood Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close