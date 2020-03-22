Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon LEDERER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEDERER, Gordon Gordon Lederer passed away in Spokane, WA on March 8, 2020. Gordon was born on the family ranch at Latah, WA March 21, 1925. He was the son of Noah (Joe) Lederer and Alice Mooney Lederer. Gordon attended Latah Grade School and graduated from Latah High School in 1943. After high school he worked at Armour Meat Packing Company in Spokane. Through the years, Gordon worked at the Latah Warehouse sacking peas, milling, loading box cars, shipping and building grain elevators. He worked as a mechanic in the Latah Garage. He ran a gravel truck, and drove bulldozers and snowplows along with farming. In 1945 he married June Buchanan and they moved from Latah to the family ranch near Latah in 1949 where he, a lifelong farmer, lived for a total of 82 years. June passed away in 1972. Gordon married Geraldine (Geri) Shepherd Curtis in 1975. Gordon always had a special love of Latah and the surrounding area and was the historian everyone went to for historical information. He enjoyed snowmobiling on the hills and mountains surrounding his ranch. In the spirit of giving to rather than taking from, Gordon loved to fly and was a private pilot. During the harsh winters of the late 1940s and early 1950s he flew over neighboring farms to drop them food and milk. He was Chairman of the Board of Fire District # 12 for 22 years. He was the youngest president of the Latah Commercial Club, and the president of the Liberty Boosters. He was instrumental in building the EUB Church in Latah (now the Country Bible Church) of which he was very active. He sang in the church choir and was the soloist for many funerals and other church occasions. He also sang in the Slippery Gulch celebrations in Tekoa, WA. Gordon was a member of the Washington Wheat Growers, and was the chairman of the Pea and Lentil Commission and Council, and was the Washington State ASCS chairman in the 1970s and early 80s. He received the honor of being named the outstanding ASCS Chairman in the United States in 1980. He also served as Washington State Chairman of FSA. He was a member of the Waverly Masonic Lodge, the El Katif Shrine, and the Manito Golf and Country Club. Due to failing eyesight, Gordon retired from farming in 1993, and he and Geri moved to Spokane in 2006. Sadly, Geri died in 2011. Gordon loved his friends, his neighbors and most of all his family. Gordon is survived by his daughter Sharon (Ted) Penner, his granddaughter Karen (Pat) Doherty, and his great-granddaughter Megan Doherty. He is also survived by his nephew Herb (Vicki) Perry and niece Susan Perry. His sister, Margaret, and an infant son, Joseph Gordon, preceded him in death. He was so proud of Karen, Megan and Pat. He was happiest when he was with his family. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Burial will be at the Latah City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given the , PO Box 2472, Spokane, Washington, 99210-2472 or to the . Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

