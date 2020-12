CONNALL, Gordon O. Gordon O. Connall born January 26, 1929, passed away at home with family Friday, November 27, 2020. Gordon is survived by his wife of 68 years Doreen his five children Bryan (Andrea), Alan (Sue), Mark (Shelley), Annette (Owen), and Lori (Marty), along with ten grandchildren, eight great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild. Gordon loved his family and friends, he was an avid team roper, card player, and dice thrower. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 am. To view and sign Gordon's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com . Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home