WAGENMAN, Gottlieb 1923 2019 Gottlieb Wagenman, 96, passed away, peacefully, November 8, 2019. He was born in Millarton, N.D. on September 24, 1923 into a family of ten. Gottlieb married Amelia Schmierer on September 17, 1944 in Gackle, N. D. and served in the Army during WWII. In 1953 they moved to Spokane and he started working for Kaiser Aluminum at the Mead plant, where he worked for 29 1/2 years. Gottlieb was a member of the Eagles, V.F.W. and Steele Workers of America. Gottlieb and Amelia had four children and were married for 67 years. Gottlieb is survived by three children, Shirely Steele (Jerry) of Redding CA, Glenn Wagenman and Colleen Wagenman, both of Spokane; daughter-in-law Jeanie Wagenman of Spokane; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by son, Darrell; wife Amelia, and two great-great grandsons. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 22nd from 9am to 5pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Fairmount Memorial Park.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019