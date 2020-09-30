KASSA, Grace Ann Grace Ann (Ward) Kassa was born January 18, 1942 to Bernard O. and Clarice (Mudge) Ward in Dothan Alabama. She passed away surrounded by her family September 25, 2020. She was the oldest of nine children and was privileged to live in many different places throughout the United States as her father, being in the Air Force, moved quite often. Eventually settling in 1953 in Spokane, WA. Grace attended St. Xavier Grade School and graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1960. During her high school years she met her future husband and love of her life Dave, when her sister DeeDee and Dave's sister Polly decided the two of them should meet, and as they say "the rest was history". Grace and Dave were married May 26, 1962 and had four children, all boys. Along with raising her four sons, she worked as an Avon sales representative for more than 30 years. During the boy's school years, she was also very active in the PTA. She was a member of the City Women's Bowling League for many years and served on the Board of Directors. She shared this activity with her mom where they bowled on the same team together for many years. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge Women's Aux. Drill Team with her mother and sisters where they traveled all over including a trip to Nationals in New Orleans. Her most enjoyable "job" was the 10 years she worked as secretary for the Baseball Coordinator at Spokane Youth Sports Association. She was also active in the John R. Rogers Alumni Association and was inducted into the Rogers Walk of Fame in 2017 for her community involvement, accomplishments, her work on those reunions, and her class of 1960 record keeping and reunions. She looked forward to and enjoyed the monthly dinners with her class of 60 classmates. Grace's true passion was her family and was most proud of being able to be such an active part of their lives. Many camping trips with the Dunn and Utt families to Sullivan Lake then to Fort Spokane when the grandkids were young. Working and watching her sons sporting events which evolved into watching her grandkids baseball, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, dance, cross country, and track events. She and Dave spent many summers taking grandkids to Spokane Indians Baseball games, Silverwood and camping trips. She was continually knitting or crocheting and spoiled her grandkids with many blankets and scarves. She participated in Bloomsday for 20 years, many of those years with grandsons Danny and Alex. She loved to bake especially when her grandkids were there to help. She was Lisa's movie and traveling buddy on many of their road trips for the granddaughter's out of town events. She is preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters Regina (DeeDee) Fischer, Caroline Ward; and brother Arthur J. Ward. She is survived by husband of 58 years David Kassa; her children Edward (Frankie) in Coolin ID., Paul (Sammie) in Spokane WA., Matthew (Lisa) in Sandpoint ID., and Craig in Coolin ID.; and her grandchildren Danny Kassa (David) in Seattle WA., Alex Kassa (Tiffany) in Spokane WA., Kayla Kassa (Christian) in Seattle WA., Abigail Kassa in Portland OR., and Holly Kassa in Boise ID. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ward; brothers John, David, Robert, and George; as well as many nieces and nephews. What is really unfortunate and hurts is that due to the COVID 19 restrictions we are unable to accommodate and celebrate with all of those whose lives she has touched and we are forced to limit the services to family only. Vigil services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7pm, with viewing beginning at 6pm, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11am, also at St. Thomas More. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: St Thomas More or John R Rogers Alumni Assoc. Scholarship Fund. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
