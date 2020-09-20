LITTLE, Grace Ann (Age 73) Grace Ann Little, age 73, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, artist, and child of God, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones the evening of September 16, 2020. Grace battled cancer for over a 20 year period. After entering remission and being cancer-free for a decade, cancer returned six years ago and over the past few months and weeks proved too much to overcome. Grace fought her cancer to the end, even in her final hours, ensuring time for all of her children to return to her side for her passing. Grace was born in Kansas City, MO on July 31, 1947 to John B. and Rosella (née Wibberding) Lanham. Grace was the only daughter and second of four children, and is survived by her brothers John R. (Olathe, KS), Chet (Pleasanton, CA), and Gary (Oklahoma). Grace met her first husband, Dan Gerl, in Long Beach, CA when she was 18. She gave birth to Tom, Dan (Joe), and Elisabeth (all born in Long Beach) a mother of three by the time she was 20. They moved to Spokane in the early '70s and added two more boys - Chester and Peter. Although the family moved back and forth from Spokane to Long Beach a number of times for economic reasons, Grace loved Spokane and considered it her only home. Raising her children at home until they all graduated, Grace was highly creative and blossomed in her last two decades. She enjoyed gift basket and wreath-making and excelled at both, starting two small businesses in the Spokane Valley area. In the late 90s Grace met her second husband, Ron Little, and they were married in May 1999. Grace was an amazing, creative, artistic, crafty, independent, ambitious, self-sufficient, and strong woman. Above all else, Grace was a woman of fervent Christian faith and conviction. Her journey began first in the evangelical (Alliance) Church, led her briefly to the Catholic faith, and eventually to her spiritual home in the Orthodox Church where she practiced her faith for her final two decades. Her faith and belief that life for all is precious led her to involvement in the pro-life movement in the mid-eighties. Grace respectfully yet bravely fought for the rights of the unborn, choosing to go to jail for several weeks rather than give up her constitutional right to free speech on behalf of this cause. Even to her death, Grace's faith and trust in the Lord was more than evident. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23, from which she grew comfort and strength in her final days. Her greatest desire and her one request was that her children raise their own her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to know and love the Lord. Grace was the proud grandma of Bronson, Caleb, Bradford, Jeremiah, Wyatt, Jewell, Grace, Elizabeth Cosette (Tom), Johan, Onyu, Jack (Dan/Joe); Nick, Taylor, Madeline, Abigail, Dawson (Elisabeth); Sophia (Chester), Jake, Cielo, Lucia (Peter). Grace was loving great-grandmother of Zara, Nova, Jacob, Mila, Preston, Lucas, Nataleah, Micha, Zaylee, and mother in law of Janene, Agape, Michael, Julianna, and Blake. Grace's husband Ron supported her with love throughout her battles with cancer, and was at her side as she passed. A private ceremony will be held for Grace at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church on Thursday evening, September 24, followed by an all-night vigil. Friends and extended family of Grace and Ron are invited to a short burial service on Friday morning, September 25th, at 9:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Spokane Valley, 909 S. Thierman Road, 99205. This will be followed by an open house memorial at 11:00 a.m. at 7148 S. Tangle Heights Drive in the Eagle Ridge Development. Cards may be sent to Ron Little at 6511 E.17th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA.



