COWELL, Grace Grace Violet Cowell was born on September 28, 1930 to Simon and Olive Solberg in Forks, Montana. She was raised in Saco, Montana and Great Falls, Montana. Grace was the youngest of six children and only one of two girls in the family. Grace graduated from Great Falls High School, where she proudly recalled playing basketball on the boy's team since there was not a team for the girls. After high school she met her husband of 65 years, Harry "Bud" Cowell, when her friend brought him to the house to meet her, while Grace had her hair in curlers. After marriage she followed Bud to Tripoli where he was stationed with the Air Force. Grace worked for the US Embassy while in Tripoli. They eventually moved to Spokane when Bud was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. Bud and Grace remained in Spokane to raise their family. Grace worked as a secretary for accounting firms in Spokane, and was a very valued member of each firm correcting any errors on tax forms before they left the office. Grace retired in 1996 and enjoyed being a full time Grandma to her seven grandchildren. Attending every concert, performance, sporting event and dance recital without fail. Bud and Grace also enjoyed taking long road trips throughout the country visiting with their friends and family. She also enjoyed being part of a large church family at Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship, now known as SOZO church. Bud and Grace were one of the founding members of the church in Spokane. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Selmer, Hazel, Arnie, Mike and Orville. Her son Kevin in 2004 and her husband Bud last year. She is survived by her daughters Kari Rydholm, Kristen Conroy (Joe); daughter-in-law Sharon Lack (Terry); grandchildren Calem, Kira, Kaitlin (Chris), Cody, Meagan, McKenzie (Luis), and Tanner, along with great-granddaughter Lily and a future great-grandson expected in May. Grace was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a servant's heart and no request was ever too much for her. She shared her love by taking care of those around her. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SOZO Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Grace's name to Hospice of Spokane. Guestbook:

