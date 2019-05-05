Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Ellen LIBBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LIBBY, Grace Ellen Grace Libby passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2019. She was born January 9th, 1917 to Charles and Grace Tucker on their homestead in Northeastern Montana. They moved to Deer Park in 1927. Grace attended Deer Park High and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1935. She had met the love of her life, Wallace Libby, on a blind date they were married August 10, 1935. They moved to Coeur d'Alene and started their family with children Dixie and Wallie. In 1947, they went on a trip of a lifetime; loading a one ton truck with their possessions, their two young children and dog and moved to Alaska. Grace always described Mt. McKinley as the most awesome sight. After a few years, they returned to Spokane where they had another son, Roger. Grace's main passion was for her family she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and had many great-grand-children. She loved writing poems for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. Grace loved square dancing. She and her husband Wallace danced for over 50 years. They also enjoyed golfing for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Wallace of 73 years and daughter Dixie both in 2009. Grace is survived by her son Wallie and wife Patti and son Roger and wife Debbie. We want to thank the staff of Evergreen Fountains for the loving care and kindness they all had for Grace. Also Hospice of Spokane for their care. Private family graveside will be held at a later date.

LIBBY, Grace Ellen Grace Libby passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2019. She was born January 9th, 1917 to Charles and Grace Tucker on their homestead in Northeastern Montana. They moved to Deer Park in 1927. Grace attended Deer Park High and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1935. She had met the love of her life, Wallace Libby, on a blind date they were married August 10, 1935. They moved to Coeur d'Alene and started their family with children Dixie and Wallie. In 1947, they went on a trip of a lifetime; loading a one ton truck with their possessions, their two young children and dog and moved to Alaska. Grace always described Mt. McKinley as the most awesome sight. After a few years, they returned to Spokane where they had another son, Roger. Grace's main passion was for her family she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and had many great-grand-children. She loved writing poems for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. Grace loved square dancing. She and her husband Wallace danced for over 50 years. They also enjoyed golfing for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Wallace of 73 years and daughter Dixie both in 2009. Grace is survived by her son Wallie and wife Patti and son Roger and wife Debbie. We want to thank the staff of Evergreen Fountains for the loving care and kindness they all had for Grace. Also Hospice of Spokane for their care. Private family graveside will be held at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close