LIBBY, Grace Ellen Grace Libby passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2019. She was born January 9th, 1917 to Charles and Grace Tucker on their homestead in Northeastern Montana. They moved to Deer Park in 1927. Grace attended Deer Park High and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1935. She had met the love of her life, Wallace Libby, on a blind date they were married August 10, 1935. They moved to Coeur d'Alene and started their family with children Dixie and Wallie. In 1947, they went on a trip of a lifetime; loading a one ton truck with their possessions, their two young children and dog and moved to Alaska. Grace always described Mt. McKinley as the most awesome sight. After a few years, they returned to Spokane where they had another son, Roger. Grace's main passion was for her family she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and had many great-grand-children. She loved writing poems for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. Grace loved square dancing. She and her husband Wallace danced for over 50 years. They also enjoyed golfing for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Wallace of 73 years and daughter Dixie both in 2009. Grace is survived by her son Wallie and wife Patti and son Roger and wife Debbie. We want to thank the staff of Evergreen Fountains for the loving care and kindness they all had for Grace. Also Hospice of Spokane for their care. Private family graveside will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019