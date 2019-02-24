Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mae CASH. View Sign

BRIDGE, David Judson David Judson Bridge passed away Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at the age of 84, in Cottonwood, Arizona with his wife and family at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter Bridge, brothers Paul and James Bridge and son, Phillip Bridge. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Bridge; son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Susan Bridge; sister and brother-in-law Mike and Mary (Bridge) Martin; grandchildren Chris and Jackie (Bridge) Craypser, Jeff and Jill Bridge, Keith and Melissa Bridge, Samantha Bridge and Amanda Bridge; and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, students and friends that he considered family. David was born January 27, 1935 in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Northwest Christian High School in Spokane, Washington, B.I.O.L.A. College in La Mirada, California and graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. He worked at Armco Steel until he began teaching at Stanley Elementary School in Garden Grove, California where he taught 6th grade for 35 years in the same classroom. David's faith in and personal relationship with Jesus Christ caused him to serve in leadership and music positions at First Baptist Church, Spokane, Washington; Central Christian Church, Spokane, Washington and Calvary Baptist Church in Whittier, California. After retirement, David and Barbara relocated to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2000 and were members and choir members of Verde Community Church. They have had wonderful times with family and friends - particularly playing games of all kinds over coffee and pie. They have especially enjoyed family get-togethers with four generations gathered. A memorial service will be held at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Because of David's passion for education, especially children's, in lieu of flowers, donations to Verde Christian Academy in the names of the Craypser girls, David's great-granddaughters, would be appreciated. VCA's address is 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

