CASH, Grace Mae Grace Mae Cash, 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington. Grace was born November 23, 1948 in Ryan, Iowa, to Clifford Fisher and Julia Kennon. Grace graduated from Manchester High School, class of 1967. She married William D Cash Jr September 21, 1968 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Grace worked in the electronic industry for Hewlett Packard, Melaleuca, Itron and Servatron until she retired in 2016. Grace enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling and sending greeting and birthday cards to her family and close friends throughout the years. She was a member of the Lilac City Riders of Spokane, Washington. Grace is survived by her husband, William "Dan" Cash, her daughter Julia, son-in-law Steve, of Spokane Valley, her daughter Jennifer, of Spokane Valley, sister Marjory, brothers Richard, Dale, Dan, grandchildren Robert, Victoria, Patrick and Brianna. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Cremation services were provided by Pacific Northwest Cremation, with a celebration of life to be held at a later-determined date. Contributions should be sent to: Second Harvest Food Bank, 1234 E. Front Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

