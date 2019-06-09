Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Margaret DASHIELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DASHIELL, Grace Margaret Grace Margaret Dashiell passed away on Monday, June 4, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Our mom was born in Pomeroy on March 23, 1926, the second of the late Isabel and Lester McKeirnan's nine children. Mom attended Pomeroy Hight School and graduated from Sacred Heart Nursing School in 1947. She was an RN in the nursery at Sacred Heart for many years. She married Kelly Dashiell, who passed away in 2008. Our mom moved to Rockwood Lane, where she had so many special friends. She loved watching Jeopardy and Gonzaga basketball with Dolores, who loved and helped her in many ways. We are so grateful for mom's loving caretakers, Sandy and Bernice, who made it possible for her to live out her life at Rockwood, and the special care of Dr. Margaret Clark. Mom's door was always open and friends came in and out all day. Everyone was welcome. She loved helping people so much and never expected anything in return. Mom was preceded in death too soon by husband, Kelly, and so many loved ones, who are waiting to reunite with her. Mom is survived by her son Mike Dashiell and wife Vivian; daughter Marcia Pourfarrokh, daughter Sheila Kato and husband Ken, and Annette Bowman and husband Scott. Her eight grandchildren are Lisa, Dennis, Mitra and partner Coco Cohen, Kevin, Lauren and husband Will James, Stephanie and husband Mike Loucks, Heather, and Nick. Mom's three great-grandchildren are Christian, Greyson, and Azurite. She is survived by brothers, Lee McKeirnan and Jim McKeirnan; and sister, Lois Sticklin. Countless friends and family miss her. Arrangements have been made at St. Augustine Church in Spokane, with Vigil/Rosary on Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Spokane's Hospice House South, whose staff cared for her so lovingly, or Community Cancer Fund.

