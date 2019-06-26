Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace MILLS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLS, Grace (Age 88) Grace Mills passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday June 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, her five children, and her four grandchildren. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Grace and her late husband Stuart spent many years providing free, personal Bible education in the remote Canadian communities of British Columbia, and Alberta, and finally in the Spokane area. Additionally, while raising her five children, Grace went back to school part-time and eventually earned a Masters of Education from Eastern Washington University. Shortly after graduation, she became an instructor at Spokane Falls Community College where she taught in the business department for nearly fifteen years until her retirement. Grace valued the Earth's natural beauty and traveled extensively throughout scenic locations of North America. In her senior years she focused on flower gardening, and also taught herself landscape painting and piano playing. Throughout her life she remained a generous giver, an adventurous traveler, and a caring teacher. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service for Grace will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6509 N. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99217.

MILLS, Grace (Age 88) Grace Mills passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday June 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, her five children, and her four grandchildren. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Grace and her late husband Stuart spent many years providing free, personal Bible education in the remote Canadian communities of British Columbia, and Alberta, and finally in the Spokane area. Additionally, while raising her five children, Grace went back to school part-time and eventually earned a Masters of Education from Eastern Washington University. Shortly after graduation, she became an instructor at Spokane Falls Community College where she taught in the business department for nearly fifteen years until her retirement. Grace valued the Earth's natural beauty and traveled extensively throughout scenic locations of North America. In her senior years she focused on flower gardening, and also taught herself landscape painting and piano playing. Throughout her life she remained a generous giver, an adventurous traveler, and a caring teacher. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service for Grace will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6509 N. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99217. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close