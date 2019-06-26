MILLS, Grace (Age 88) Grace Mills passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday June 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, her five children, and her four grandchildren. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Grace and her late husband Stuart spent many years providing free, personal Bible education in the remote Canadian communities of British Columbia, and Alberta, and finally in the Spokane area. Additionally, while raising her five children, Grace went back to school part-time and eventually earned a Masters of Education from Eastern Washington University. Shortly after graduation, she became an instructor at Spokane Falls Community College where she taught in the business department for nearly fifteen years until her retirement. Grace valued the Earth's natural beauty and traveled extensively throughout scenic locations of North America. In her senior years she focused on flower gardening, and also taught herself landscape painting and piano playing. Throughout her life she remained a generous giver, an adventurous traveler, and a caring teacher. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service for Grace will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6509 N. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99217.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019