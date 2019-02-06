(Age 92) Grant "Al" Carlson passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019; but old pilots never die. They just fly higher. He began flying in his 20s and continues today. He was born in Hadley, MN, on February 16, 1926, to Hjalmar "Shorty" Carlson and Hannah Carlson. He has joined his beloved wife Arlene, his parents, his brothers Vern and David, and his son Dennis. He is survived by his daughter Sue Kelly (Conrad), his daughter Kathy Allen (Dennis), and his son Duane Carlson (Gayle); his sister Judy Raph; his brother Bubby Carlson; eight grandchildren, nine and one-half great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, step families, and many, many friends. His service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2:30 pm at the Hillyard VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Avenue, Spokane, WA, at the southwest corner of Regal and Diamond in Spokane, WA.

