ADOLPHSON, Grant Edson It is with great sadness that we share that Grant Edson Adolphson passed away, peacefully and in his sleep, on Monday, May 11th in Issaquah, Washington. Grant was a beloved father, son, sibling, friend, coach, and business associate. Grant was born in Spokane, Washington on August 4, 1976. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and Western Washington University with a degree in business. Throughout high school and college, Grant created an amazing bond with his group of friends. He cherished every second he spent with his "pals" and remained close with them until his passing. After graduating from college, Grant moved to Seattle, Washington where he was a successful Insurance Broker at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for over 18 years. Grant's outgoing personality and strong work ethic allowed him to excel in this field. Grant loved sports, competing, and being active. He was a high school varsity football player at LC and loved skiing, golf, and basketball. He always enjoyed playing sports with friends, including competing in Hoopfest every year. When he was not playing sports, he was coaching. Grant was commonly referred to as "Coach G" by hundreds of kids throughout the years. He started his coaching path in high school when he coached his little brother's fifth-grade basketball team and was also a volunteer coach throughout college. Later in life, he became a prominent figure in the A+ Youth Basketball Program. However, his greatest highlight was coaching his son Blake's t-ball, football, and basketball teams. Family was very important to Grant. He was close to his grandparents and enjoyed cooking meals and playing Bridge with them. As the oldest sibling and cousin, Grant acted as a constant role model and was adored by the whole gang. Grant's greatest passion in life was being an incredible father to his son, Blake. Grant cherished every moment he spent with him and was the epitome of an involved father. Grant loved participating in EVERY aspect of his son's life from cooking meals for Blake and his buddies, attending school events, and even making sure he was learning fractions during the recent school closure. Grant especially passed along his love of sports to Blake. There was nothing he enjoyed more than coaching and cheering on his son. Grant would call family members after every one of Blake's games to give play-by-play details. To Grant, Blake was not only his son, but his best friend. Grant is lovingly remembered by his entire family and will be greatly missed. Grant is survived by his son, Blake Adolphson; his parents, Earl and Ellie Adolphson; his sister, Anna Campbell (Scott); his brother, Todd Adolphson (Jackie); and his adoring nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Grant's honor, to the charity of your choice.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 20 to May 24, 2020.